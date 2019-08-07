Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

In other news, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,170.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,242,222 shares of company stock worth $10,405,499 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Edward Jones lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

