Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 71,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 236,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.