Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Intuit worth $366,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.29. 51,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

