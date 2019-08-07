Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Trading Down 5.4%

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 38,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.26.

About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

