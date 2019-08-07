InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,582 shares during the quarter. InterXion comprises about 2.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of InterXion worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INXN shares. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE INXN opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.09 million. InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

