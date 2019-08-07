Interwest Venture Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Interwest Venture Management Co. reduced its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.6% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 3.97% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

EIGR opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.