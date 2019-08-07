International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.15-$6.35 EPS.

IFF traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.25. 981,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,898. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $134,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

