Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

