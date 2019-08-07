Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on INST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 362,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.47. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $2,889,310 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 73,355.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

