Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ INSP opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Erony sold 39,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,146,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,104 shares of company stock worth $44,805,678 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 883,826 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 401,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 259,453 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 209,048 shares during the period.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

