Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Shares Up 16%

Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND)’s share price shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 574,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 778% from the average session volume of 65,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Inspira Financial Company Profile (CVE:LND)

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

