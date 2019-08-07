Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) VP Sells 922 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 478,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 488,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after buying an additional 89,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

