Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $38,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,491. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUB shares. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. FIG Partners downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

