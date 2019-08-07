Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 9,044 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.87. 335,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,935. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.