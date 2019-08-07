Insider Selling: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Sells 4,296 Shares of Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,525.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The company has a market capitalization of $641.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

