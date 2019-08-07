Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $2,059,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 1,035,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,968 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 390,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after buying an additional 251,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 308,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 135,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.