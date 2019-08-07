Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $2,059,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 1,035,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,968 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 390,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after buying an additional 251,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 308,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 135,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

