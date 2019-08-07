Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Sells 2,909 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,179.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CNMD traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $94.06. 127,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CONMED by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CONMED by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

