Insider Selling: Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 12,827,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining Inc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.