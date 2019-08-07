Insider Selling: Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells 1,299 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $141,292.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Edward Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $222,144.20.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.85. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,974.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.