Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) CEO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. 417,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,571. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $126.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,115,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

