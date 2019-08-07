Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Inseego updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

INSG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.45. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

