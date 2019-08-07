InnerWorkings (INWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect InnerWorkings to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect InnerWorkings to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INWK opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.29 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Several research firms have commented on INWK. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

