Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Ingevity worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,939 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 525,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $74.98 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.