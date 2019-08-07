Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Down 0.4%

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.21 ($0.87), 1,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.83.

Ingenta Company Profile (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

