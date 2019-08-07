Informa PLC (LON:INF) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.55

Informa PLC (LON:INF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 842.20 ($11.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 839.32. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95.

In other news, insider John Rishton purchased 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Peel Hunt cut Informa to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 897.30 ($11.72).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

