Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.19-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $318-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.96 million.Infinera also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.19–0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

INFN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,493,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.80. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $700,185.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Heard purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

