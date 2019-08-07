Independent Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €8.50 ($9.88) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.53 ($9.91).

CBK stock traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.32 ($6.19). 16,635,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.29. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a one year high of €9.66 ($11.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

