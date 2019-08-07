Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII) Shares Down 50%

Inception Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:IMII)’s share price fell 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 651 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII)

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, located in southern Honduras.

