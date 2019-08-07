Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.31

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $32,364.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.01269843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00097540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

