Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.21. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.