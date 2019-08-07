Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $149.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,004. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.