Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.31 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Ichor updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

Ichor stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 368,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,909. Ichor has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 10.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Ichor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

