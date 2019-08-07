ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

ICFI stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. 92,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,503. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 219.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 48.9% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 73,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

