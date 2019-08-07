ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.14. ICF International posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $99,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,747,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 343.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 308.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in ICF International by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICF International by 104.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.16. 92,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,410. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

