IBI Group (IBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect IBI Group to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.48 million.

Shares of IBG opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.81, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBG. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

