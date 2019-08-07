Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.55. Iamgold shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,300,355 shares traded.

IMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.65.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

