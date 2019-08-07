HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.69. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYRE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 22,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

