Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.23. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,217,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 100,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

