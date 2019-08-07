Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.23. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50.
About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)
Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.
