Humana Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $17.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.84 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $292.25 on Monday. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

