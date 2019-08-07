Hubii Network Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $667.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00246578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01237275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00094960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

