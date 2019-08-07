HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 448,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,421. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

