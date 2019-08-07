HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 7,346,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,532,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $362,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,703 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HP by 113.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $106,800,000 after buying an additional 2,923,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HP by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,453,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after buying an additional 1,345,969 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HP by 8.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $312,674,000 after buying an additional 1,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in HP by 151.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,823,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 1,098,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

