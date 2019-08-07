Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 5.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.74, 110,315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 121,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 850.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 165,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $669,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.