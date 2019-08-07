Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.
TWNK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 2,116,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,241. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.