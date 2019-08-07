Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 2,116,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,241. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.