Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,361,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,569 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,271,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,142 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,206,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $20,593,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE HST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 1,767,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

