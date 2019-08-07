Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,448.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Honest has a market cap of $131,954.00 and $9,448.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00239600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.01271144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00020987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00098084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

