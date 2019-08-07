HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives $63.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.41.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 2,498,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.