Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,587 ($20.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,719.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,569.73 ($20.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

