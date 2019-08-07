Hill-Rom’s (HRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

