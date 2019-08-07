HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Announces Earnings Results

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HPR stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,000 shares of company stock worth $298,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
HPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.
HighPoint Resources Company Profile
HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.
