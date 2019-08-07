HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Announces Earnings Results

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,000 shares of company stock worth $298,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,636 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,846,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,175 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 67.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,176 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

